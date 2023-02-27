Sarri can count on Pedro in a masked version. The striker preferred to Zaccagni who had a fever during the week. Romagnoli returns from the bench. Stankovic recovers both Djuricic and Murillo. Attack tandem composed by Lammers and Gabbiadini. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251 and NOW TV at 8.45pm. Available on Sky Go, also in HD.

After qualifying for the second round of the Conference League and after the success against Salernitana in the last championship round, the Lazio he wants to continue the pursuit of the Champions League area and take advantage of Inter’s misstep to shorten the standings. Sarri can count on Pedro albeit in disguised version. The striker should be preferred to Zaccagni (fever during the week) in the trident completed by Felipe Anderson and Immobile. Romagnoli is also back, but he will start from the bench. For Stankovic race as an ex at the Olimpico. There Sampdoria he must score points to keep the flame of hope alive. Murillo and Djuricic seem recovered and should be on the field. In defense Murru is in early warning. Gabbiadini-Lammers attack tandem. Live on Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport 251 and NOW TV at 8.45pm. Available on Sky Go, also in HD.

Lazio, Pedro ‘masked’ ahead of Zaccagni Against Salernitana he had suffered a compound fracture of the nasal bones. An operation was needed to reduce the fracture, then Pedro tested the protective masks. The exterior will then be available. However, Zaccagni is back in attack: the blue was back from the disqualification round but in the middle of the week he had a fever and could stay out. If in defense nothing should change. Romagna people could snatch a call-up starting from the bench. Very complicated to see him immediately as owner on his return. See also Udinese-Lazio, Sarri: "We'll see if we know how to take a step forward" LAZIO (4-3-3), the probable formation: provedel; Marusic, Patric, Casale, Hysaj; Milinkovic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto; Felipe Anderson, Immobile, Pedro. All. Sarri

Sampdria, Murillo and Djuricic recovered Another nostalgic match for Dejan Stankovic who, however, looks carefully first at the infirmary. Murillo e Djuricic they worked separately at the beginning of the week. Same thing Sabiri did. The three should make it. In defense, however, Murru is on pre-alarm should Murillo fail to be there. Up front usual tandem Gabbiadini-Lammers. Cuisance dances between midfield and frontline. The former Venezia could get up close to the strikers in the event of Djuricic’s absence. SAMPDORIA (3-4-1-2), the probable formation: Audero; Amione, Nuytinck, Murillo; Leris, Winks, Cuisance, Augello; Djuricic; Gabbiadini, Lammers. All. Stankovic