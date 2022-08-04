Rome, August 4, 2022- Maurizio Sarri was told in a long interview with Corriere dello Sport: at the center of the chat there is not only the market, with cases of Milinkovic-Savic e Luis Alberto but also the relationship with the president of the Lazio Claudio Lotito the alleged frictions with Igli Tare and also the goals he will want to pursue next season with the biancocleste team, which has been revolutionized compared to last season.

The relationship with the club and the players

Sarri does not hide the great relationship established with Lotito : “I can’t fully understand the reasons for his unpopularity. Lotito has taken Lazio which was a disaster and for better or worse keeps them constantly among the top 5, 6 and in Europe. Think, I find it pleasant, it’s a a man of spirit and he is one who listens to you. Lotito will have a thousand other defects, but he is of rare intelligence “. Some turbulence arose instead with Igli Tare , so much so as to lead to an alleged breakup, but the Lazio coach denied everything: “I’ve never had problems with him. We can disagree on the evaluation of a player or on some choices, but this is part of the normal dialectic of a working group”. Then some market ideas on Milinkovic-Savic e Luis Alberto : “Sergej is of a very high level, small defects and still unexplored potential. In some moments of the game he favored aesthetics, the play that I define ephemeral, to the detriment of effectiveness. Luis Alberto expressed the will to finish his career in Spain. More than in Spain in general, just in Seville. I can’t tell you if I will still have it at the beginning of September “.

The new Sarri

Sarri is about to start the second year at Lazio with a revolutionized squad and the same ambition as always: “I’m fine here, I like the environment, I have the opportunity to express myself and above all to have fun. 99 percent of the people of Lazio are made up of families, young people. And work in a club that does not belong to a fund but to a family, it gives me pleasure. At the same time I realize the economic difficulties that can be encountered, fewer resources, of course. At the age of 63 I no longer think about career and money is less important , I have evolved: I want pleasure, fun and Lazio can give them to me. I work to create a real team, 25 players who think alike. ”

