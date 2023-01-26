Home Sports Lazio, Sarri-Mancini allies for the national team
Sports

Lazio, Sarri-Mancini allies for the national team

by admin
Lazio, Sarri-Mancini allies for the national team

From Lazzari to Casale, Lazio, in total contrast with the general data on the employment of our players, is a potential reservoir for the national team

It sometimes happens that great alliances are born instead of great clashes. It is that – taking the concept to an extreme – that is happening between Mancini and Sarri. Yes, because the dispute between the two at the end of a Napoli-Inter match caused a sensation in January 2016. Heavy insults, which fortunately were archived. To the point that the coach, just in the interview with the Gazzetta a few weeks ago, exalted the game of Lazio and the work of Sarri.

See also  Women's Champions League, Lyon beat Barcelona in the final and are European champions

You may also like

Eiffelding and He Xiaoke will become the U20...

Juventus’ fake accounts fermented, Ronaldo will return to...

Apu, with the Fortitudo challenge worth double in...

four shocks in less than two hours

Messi’s “Give you two nests” won the award...

Fuell, the “electric Buell” will be made thanks...

Gesteco, here’s the notice to Cento: with the...

2023 Indonesia Badminton Masters kicks off

Skriniar at PSG: how he would play at...

Media person: The Football Association confirms that the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy