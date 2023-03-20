The words of the Biancoceleste coach on the sidelines of the Gran Galà dello Sport in Castiglion Fiorentino: “Mourinho is the number one to get you into certain stories, but I don’t want to get involved. The standings are fluid, anything can happen in the next eleven days. With Immobile we would have had a few more points”

“Leave it to Mourinhoit’s a show animal”. With a joke and a smile, Maurizio Sarri he returns to speak 24 hours after the Rome derby, on the occasion of the Gran Galà dello sport in Castiglion Fiorentino where he received the award dedicated to Corrado Viciani. The Lazio coach was called into question on Mourinho’s joke in recent days regarding the elimination of the Biancocelesti from the Conference League, this time spending words of praise for the Portuguese: “I was lucky enough to know him personally – he explains – a person with extraordinary sympathy.He does his job wellpulling you into certain stories is number onebut I don’t want to go into it.”

“Fluid leaderboard, anything can happen” read also

Mou vs Sarri, the first “derby” almost ended in a brawl Second at +2 from Inter and back from five consecutive useful results, Lazio dreams of a return to the Champions League, but Sarri preaches calm: “The ranking at the moment is so fluid that it gives us neither guarantees nor indications. In the last 5 games we have recovered 7 points from teams fighting in the Champions League, anything can happen in the next eleven. The lucky episode and the injury more or less will have a heavy impact”. See also Rome, Mourinho: "It's a shame people don't give us credit" - Football

“Immovable? A little imbalance has been created” read also

Lotito: “Litigation with Mourinho? A matter of roles…” Speaking of injuries, Sarri lingered on the conditions of Ciro Immobile, who remained on the bench yesterday: “He came out of last season with a fibula injury, in my opinion he had support difficulties, a small imbalance was created in him which led him to have muscle problems. In this period, last year he scored 20 goals, this year 9. With those goal difference we could have had a few more points, but we can’t appeal to these episodes that happen to everyone. Juve signed Pogba and still couldn’t play. In today’s football the number of accidents has increased exponentiallywe have to take that into account.”

direct clashes Great Lazio with the greats: only Napoli is better Another victory in a big match for Lazio who score an encore in the derby after the success of the first leg. Only Napoli have collected more points than the Biancocelesti in direct matches. Even Juventus have the better of Inter again, as already happened at the Stadium. Here is the updated situation considering the 7 ‘big’ players in the championship (Milan, Inter, Juve, Naples, Rome, Lazio and Atalanta) and their intersections WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS OF SERIE A – THE STANDINGS HEADOUTS ALREADY PLAYED (in chronological order)



2nd day: ATALANTA 1-1 MILAN 29′ Malinovskyi (A), 68′ Bennacer (M) 3rd day: LAZIO-INTER 3-1 40′ Felipe Anderson (L), 51′ Lautaro (L), 75′ Luis Alberto (L), 86′ Pedro (L) 3rd day: JUVE-ROMA 1-1 2′ Vlahovic (J), 69′ Abraham (R) See also Ge Zhimin Wu style Tai Chi sword