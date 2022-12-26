Home Sports Lazio: Sarri recover Casale and Zaccagni. Recovering Hysaj
Lazio: Sarri recover Casale and Zaccagni. Recovering Hysaj

Tomorrow the return to the field to prepare for the match in Lecce on 4 January. Immobile will return in attack

Last day of rest, then we start again. Lazio returns to the field on 27 December. Sarri, after the withdrawal in Turkey and the friendlies against Galatasaray and Hatayaspor (both won) and the one played in Spain with Almeria (lost), finds the whole team again. Casale has in fact returned from his internship with the national team, Zaccagni has recovered from the flu attack, while Hysaj should return to training with the group after the calf problem that limited him in the last few days.

The program

The work plan between now and January 4, when Lazio will challenge Lecce away, has yet to be established, but it is probable that the biancocelesti will train every day, with the exception of New Year’s Eve. After the weeks in which Sarri fixed double sessions almost daily, making him do real winter preparation, now, close to the resumption of the championship, the program will be lighter and more classic. In Lecce, the typical formation should take the field, with Romagnoli and Casale in central defense (with the two of them at the same time, Lazio kept clean sheets in 66% of the matches), and Lazzari and Marusic as full-backs. In midfield, in addition to Cataldi, there should be Milinkovic (although at the moment he still complains of ankle pain) and Vecino, favorite over Luis Alberto. Immobile will return in attack (he hasn’t played as a starter since 16 October), Felipe Anderson and Zaccagni.

