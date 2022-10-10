The words of the Lazio coach after the 4-0 victory in Florence: “Not an easy match, Fiorentina had the opportunities to equalize, but we know how to suffer, with humility”

Lazio’s poker at Fiorentina in the postponement of the ninth day, certifies even more the excellent moment of the biancocelesti who occupy the third place together with Udinese in the standings, just three points from the leaders Napoli. The words of Maurizio Sarri in the post-match: “A match that was not easy, Fiorentina had the opportunities to draw, but we know how to suffer, with humility. For both it was a match after European commitments, the fatigue was felt”.

THE CHOICES — On the pre-match training choices, the coach explained: “With Cataldi’s injury, and with Marcos Antonio who still doesn’t have ninety minutes in his legs, I had to choose who to play as ‘play’. The choice fell on Vecino, very useful in both phases. Then with Luis Alberto with whom I had spoken before the game, the role of director has changed “

on Property — Sarri also spoke of Immobile who with tonight’s goal entered the top ten of Serie A scorers, at 188, overtaking Gilardino, Del Piero and Signori: “Ciro is a special guy, it’s a pleasure to train him. numbers, in the locker room he always remains very humble, I understand why he is loved by the whole Lazio environment “

classification — “It is true that we are third, but we are marathon runners, we have only covered three kilometers, there are still thirty-nine kilometers left – continues the Biancoceleste coach – here I found a fantastic group, the boys gave me back the joy of coaching” See also Matches on Tuesday: Bayern Munich, Villarreal, Real Madrid, Chelsea_Match_UEFA Champions League_Man City

europa — European commitments are upon us, on the next Europa League match Sarri is not unbalanced: “It will be a very difficult match, the group is more complicated than we thought. Sturm Graz are fighting for the championship, even Midtjylland, as we have seen , it’s a great team, it’s not just a two-way fight between us and Feyenoord.

October 10, 2022 (change October 10, 2022 | 23:49)

