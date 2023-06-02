Lazio, teased Rome on TikTok, Seville- breaking latest news also appears in the video

Of Elmar Bergonzini

A video on TikTok makes fun of the Giallorossi: the protagonist of the TV series “The Office”, with the Lazio logo, plays the music of the Champions League

A mockery, of the modern ones. Lazio, which for the fourth year in a row will finish the championship above Roma, are in the Champions League, unlike their historical rivals. Sarri’s team will play the last of Serie A at Empoli on Saturdayaiming to finish the tournament in second place for the first time since 1999.

A few days after the Europa League final lost by Roma against Sevilla, the Biancoceleste club has published a video on its TikTok profile in which it teases the fellow citizen. In the video we see the protagonist of the American TV series “The Office”, Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell), pick up a box and broadcast music throughout the office. Lazio made sure that the melody in question was the anthem of the Champions League, showing the reaction of the various teams, interpreted by the actors of the TV series. more annoyed, in the meme format movie, is Rome.

At the end of the video, instead, Sevilla appear very satisfied, who obtained qualification for the next Champions League by beating the Giallorossi. "We can't wait to hear the anthem of the Champions League," wrote Lazio accompanying the post. The video was particularly appreciated by the Biancocelesti fans who shared it over and over again, making it go viral. «Finally, excellent social media management. Well done Lazio», reads a comment, «I'm seeing it in a loop», says another user. There are also some Roma supporters who, annoyed, claim that the «provincialism» of the Biancoceleste club emerges in this post. Who, however, wanted to send a dig, and hit the mark.