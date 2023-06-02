Home » Lazio, teased Rome on TikTok, Seville- breaking latest news also appears in the video
Sports

Lazio, teased Rome on TikTok, Seville- breaking latest news also appears in the video

by admin
Lazio, teased Rome on TikTok, Seville- breaking latest news also appears in the video
Of Elmar Bergonzini

A video on TikTok makes fun of the Giallorossi: the protagonist of the TV series “The Office”, with the Lazio logo, plays the music of the Champions League

A mockery, of the modern ones. Lazio, which for the fourth year in a row will finish the championship above Roma, are in the Champions League, unlike their historical rivals. Sarri’s team will play the last of Serie A at Empoli on Saturdayaiming to finish the tournament in second place for the first time since 1999.

A few days after the Europa League final lost by Roma against Sevilla, the Biancoceleste club has published a video on its TikTok profile in which it teases the fellow citizen. In the video we see the protagonist of the American TV series “The Office”, Michael Scott (played by Steve Carell), pick up a box and broadcast music throughout the office. Lazio made sure that the melody in question was the anthem of the Champions League, showing the reaction of the various teams, interpreted by the actors of the TV series. more annoyed, in the meme format movie, is Rome.

At the end of the video, instead, Sevilla appear very satisfied, who obtained qualification for the next Champions League by beating the Giallorossi. “We can’t wait to hear the anthem of the Champions League,” wrote Lazio accompanying the post. The video was particularly appreciated by the Biancocelesti fans who shared it over and over again, making it go viral. «Finally, excellent social media management. Well done Lazio», reads a comment, «I’m seeing it in a loop», says another user. There are also some Roma supporters who, annoyed, claim that the «provincialism» of the Biancoceleste club emerges in this post. Who, however, wanted to send a dig, and hit the mark.

See also  Curva S. Bianchetti Lodi: «We are not puppets»

June 2, 2023 (change June 2, 2023 | 22:47)

© breaking latest news

You may also like

Volleyball, Italy Usa 2-3, the highlights of the...

Carlos Alcaraz slips into the round of 16...

Italian, now in Prague with this same enthusiasm...

The women’s basketball players will face the Germans...

French Open 2023 results: Cameron Norrie loses to...

Nadal underwent hip muscle surgery

2023 BWF Thailand Open quarter-finals: He Bingjiao easily...

José Mourinho charged by UEFA for verbally abusing...

PSG champion of France for the ninth time...

Sorteo Bonoloto del viernes June 2, 2023

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy