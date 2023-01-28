Home Sports Lazio, the club celebrates Radu’s fifteen years: “A unique bond”
Lazio, the club celebrates Radu’s fifteen years: “A unique bond”

The company celebrates the fifteenth anniversary of Stefan Radu’s arrival in Formello. An exciting celebratory video in honor of the biancoceleste

On 28 January 2008 Lazio bought the young defender from Dinamo Bucharest Stefan Radu. A name unknown to most, but which over time would become one of the cornerstones of the Biancocelesti’s history, becoming the player with the most appearances for Lazio. The record was reached on 3 April 2021 on the occasion of the home match against Spezia. With the eagle on his chest, he won 6 trophies: 3 Italian Cups e 3 Italian Super Cupsincluding the historic victory against Roma on 26 May.

On the occasion of the fifteenth anniversary, the company wanted to pay homage They work through their social channels. A video that tells the whole adventure of the number 26, from the first moments of his arrival in the capital to the joys and trophies conquered over time. To close, the now iconic smile addressed to Lazzari on the occasion of the last derby won in November after hiding the ball from Rui Patricio.

This is the social message of the company: “Fifteen years. A unique bond. IN LOVE DU“.

January 28 – 5.30pm

