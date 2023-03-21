The derby according to Sarri. Studied and prepared in detail even at the cost of sacrificing Europe. Sarri’s second derby, capable of winning both the first leg and the second leg, the last one to succeed in the biancoceleste was Reja 11 years ago. Or perhaps it would be better to say the derby that brought Sarri second. That’s why this time it’s worth more. The last occasion in which the biancocelesti found themselves in second position after 27 rounds was also the only time they crossed the Champions League finish line in the last 10 years. A precedent that gives more smiles and confidence to a team that showed its best face in the championship. In the last 5 rounds, in which he has collected 4 wins and 1 draw, he has earned points on all direct competitors. 9 at Atalanta, 7 at Inter and Roma, 6 at Milan. was sixth, now he is behind only Napoli. And, another note of merit, often without Immobile.