Lazio, the reasons for qualifying for the Champions League — Sportellate.it

By winning in Udine, Lazio obtained the certainty of finishing in the first four places.

With the results of the 36th day of the championship, Sarri’s Lazio is officially back in Champions League after two years of absence. The biancocelesti won 1-0 at Udinese and snatched the pass for the next Champions Cup.

To try to understand the reason that led Lazio to a goal that seemed prohibitive at the start of the championship, we need to start from what made it possible: unprecedented defensive strength. In fact, unlike last year, Sarri’s attention to the non-possession phase gave Lazio a defensive effectiveness that had rarely been seen in recent years, when Lazio were a team that scored a lot and still conceded. moreover.

Certainly the excellent incoming summer transfer market had a notable influence on this success. The arrivals of Casale e Romagna people they have allowed Lazio to count on a pair of solid, close-knit central defenders who have appeared insurmountable in large parts of the championship. The former AC Milan captain, who has always been a huge fan of the Roman team, immediately became the leader and favorite of the fans, he bet with fate by choosing the number 13 shirt that belonged to Alessandro Nesta and became the absolute point of reference and charismatic leader of the blue-white rear. The former Verona player, on the other hand, after a start spent observing his teammates, has proven to be a modern high-level defender, an authentic joker on the Lazio market.

Casale is not only very tall and physically powerful, but he is also extremely agile and fast, courageous in taking risks and first in awe of any opponent. There’s no doubt that Lazio’s luck this year starts with them. But not only.

The season of Sarri’s team began to turn around in the 7th minute of the first day at home against Bologna, when starting goalkeeper Maximiano was sent off for an awkward hand intervention outside the area. Instead he entered Ivan Provedel who from that moment on never abandoned the titular ranks. The goalkeeper from Pordenone unleashed an impressive series of games in which he saved the result: with a differential of +2.2 between xG after shooting and goals conceded, he is one of the most effective goalkeepers in the league between the posts, behind only Marco Silvestri of the Udinese among those who have played the most minutes (all data are Fbref). Without Provedel it would not have been possible for Lazio to reach 20 clean sheets this season: a record for Lazio in Serie A, just one length away from the 21 which constitute the absolute championship record and which can still be achieved. However, Provedel was also a factor in his ability outside the area and with his feet. As we wrote in this piece from March, «When Lazio have to build and the centre-backs expand, Provedel builds together with the central midfielder, often Cataldi, the tops of a rhombus that favors the Lazio construction. And even if he doesn’t hit the ball that often, his long ball is essential to provide alternatives for the team ».

It must be said that Lazio’s extraordinary defensive result is also the result of one singular overperformance. Lazio are not among the teams in the championship that concede the fewest chances, on the contrary: they are 9th for xG conceded, and even the ratio xG/shots conceded is not extraordinary at all; at the same time, however, Lazio are clearly the team with the best difference between goals conceded and goals expected. In other words, Lazio conceded 12.5 goals fewer than it was statistically reasonable to expect. And this figure also says a lot about Provedel’s great season.

Ivan Provedel ❤️🦅 Main reason the score looked better or Lazio would have lost by much more vs Atalanta. However, Rasmus Hojlund, he has pace in his game. Underrated player 😰 pic.twitter.com/bSTCM600iZ — Jerry Mancini (@jmancini8) February 12, 2023

The work done by the midfield in the defensive phase also helped the team to achieve the desired result. Cataldi over time he has become the team’s metronome, the last bastion before the defensive line. Over the months, many actions that could have put the Biancoceleste rearguard in difficulty have turned into a stalemate thanks to the work of the Roman boy on whom Sarri has always bet.

Tactical and psychological masterpiece has also been made up Luis Alberto. The Spanish midfielder left at the start of the championship as a reserve, as he was deemed incompatible with the coach’s ideas. However over time the continuous work done by Sarri on his psyche has led him to become the most important player of the second half of the season. Not only from an offensive point of view, where on many occasions he dazzled with his talent, but above all from a defensive point of view. For the first time Luis Alberto appeared involved in the defensive mechanisms, he was seen running to recover balls and lend a hand especially on the left where Zaccagni, 100% committed in the offensive phase, and the always good but modest Hysaj could have left more space for opponents.

In the right side of the field, however, Sarri was able to count on Felipe Anderson and Pedro all year round, two players decidedly more inclined to help the defence, supported by a full-back who is just as solid in defensive work as Marusic.

Sarri managed to create a system in which in all areas of the pitch, in almost every action, a player was ready to interrupt the opponent’s offensive actions or to help a teammate. Speech that applies not only to the starters but also to the reserves. The contribution given by Patric in the first days of the championship when Casale was still in dry dock or by Vecino is incalculable given that they managed to maintain the stability provided by their more popular teammates even in times of difficulty. Suffice it to say that in the most difficult match of the year, the one that made everyone understand that Lazio were serious, they were both starters. Yes, of course we are talking about 1-0 victory on the field of future champions Napoli.

That match is undoubtedly the keystone of the Biancoceleste championship. Lazio was in fact coming from a complicated period: a narrow victory against the never competitive Sampdoria, a good victory in Salerno and the very bad defeat at home against Atalanta. At Maradona, everyone expected a victorious Naples and a definitively collapsing Lazio towards a mediocre season. Sarri, on the other hand, amazed everyone with a defensive preparation for the match in which he took advantage of Vecino’s own great goal and a mental solidity at its peak of the season. The victory served to put the season back on track and fill the tank of enthusiasm in view of the championship finale. Without that victory, we’d probably be talking about another average season, made up of regrets and wasted opportunities.

Lazio is now called to leap in quality. Milinkovic-Savic will probably say goodbye, after a totally subpar season finale. Immobile has shown the signs of aging by being injured 3 times and needs at least a good assistant from the market. Luis Alberto, Vecino and Pedro are in the last round of the carousel and the heavy commitment of the Champions League is looming.

SARRI BALL! ⚽️🚀 Lazio is the current guard of Serie A 2022/2023 and yesterday they beat Juventus (2-1). 🧙‍♂️ Luis Alberto’s assistance for the definition of Zaccagni is everything. 🔵🦅pic.twitter.com/vTpwAmb41S — Express Futbol (@ExpressFutbolCL) April 9, 2023

Lazio needs a solid transfer market, Lotito is called to an investment which he has always been reluctant to do over the years: not only will he have to replace one of the strongest midfielders Lazio has ever had, but he will also have to remedy previous market mistakes, such as the signings of Cancellieri, Maximiano, Basic and Marcos Antonio . The latter could potentially still give something important to the team, but apparently he doesn’t have the solidity that Sarri needs today.

The Tuscan coach has laid the foundations for a winning team, creating a young, close-knit, secure defense. The foundations of a winning project. But now it’s up to the president to bring players to the capital who can lean on the powerful shoulders of Provedel, Romagnoli and Casale to achieve another important result, whatever it may be in the future.

Thinking of continuing to compete with this shortlist in a year in which they will have to face the Champions League is utopia, but not giving Sarri the tools to continue his work and truly compete would be a sacrilege that the Lazio fans don’t deserve.