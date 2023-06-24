Lazio transfer market: Santos offered 10 million for Marcos Leonardo

After the second place conquered in the league and with a season that promises to be full of commitments, Lazio want to strengthen themselves also in attack. Lotito’s club really likes the Brazilian striker, born in 2003, from Santos, Marcos Leonardo. The player, who also showed off with the Seleçao Under 20 is evaluated by his club about 12-13 million euros. Lazio has offered as many as ten as evidence of the fact that the interest in this young talent is real. To be able to get to the player, Lazio will probably have to insist and take one more step forward to convince Santos.

There is also one of Lazio’s objectives Wilfried Zaha, winger for Crystal Palace, expiring on 30 June. Zaha, born in 1992, has totaled 27 appearances and 7 goals this season. He is a player that Sarri likes a lot and in the next few days Lazio will try to convince him to come and play in Italy.

