Home » Lazio transfer market: Santos offered 10 million for Marcos Leonardo
Sports

Lazio transfer market: Santos offered 10 million for Marcos Leonardo

by admin
Lazio transfer market: Santos offered 10 million for Marcos Leonardo

After the second place conquered in the league and with a season that promises to be full of commitments, Lazio want to strengthen themselves also in attack. Lotito’s club really likes the Brazilian striker, born in 2003, from Santos, Marcos Leonardo. The player, who also showed off with the Seleçao Under 20 is evaluated by his club about 12-13 million euros. Lazio has offered as many as ten as evidence of the fact that the interest in this young talent is real. To be able to get to the player, Lazio will probably have to insist and take one more step forward to convince Santos.

There is also one of Lazio’s objectives Wilfried Zaha, winger for Crystal Palace, expiring on 30 June. Zaha, born in 1992, has totaled 27 appearances and 7 goals this season. He is a player that Sarri likes a lot and in the next few days Lazio will try to convince him to come and play in Italy.

See also  Milan, Pioli: 'We messed up our own lives. Equal difficult to accept'

You may also like

how to burn calories

Alessandro Grande signs in Rimini

Liberec – Příbram 2:0, Liberec footballers beat Příbram...

Under 17 Serie A and B: Roma champions...

Bundesliga: Sturm are going full throttle at the...

Many sports champions together for Akto Play Your...

The Court cancels the transcription of the foreign...

It had balls, but we need to be...

European Games: Knapp conquers gold in speed climbing

Naples: Osimhen renewal, De Laurentiis sets price at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy