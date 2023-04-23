Lazio Turin result 0-1, goal by Ilic- breaking latest news

Of Mirko Graziano

Great victory for Torino at the Olimpico, who beat second-placed Lazio with a goal from Ivan Ilic

The Lazio brakes, does not compromise anything on the front Championsbut crashes into a Tour who plays the perfect game, or almost. Especially in the second half. At times, the grenades exhibit the organization, personality and textures of an important group. strong impression that the Juric gang is really changing gears, both technically and mentally: team always short, compact, lucid in the exit, insidious in the restarts. Ilic dictate the times, Linetty usa la vanga con una continues embarrassingly, singo seems to have found the leg of the old days, and behind Djidji, Schuurs, Buongiorno and Rodriguez they move as a single body giving crumbs to the neighbors on duty. Finally, the front Radonjic the inspiration, Vlasic the professor at the tactical level, while sanabria connect everything, covering the entire offensive front.

And in the season finale the cards remain hot Lazaro, Karamoh, Miranchuk and Pellegri. The second excellent scalp of the season (already struck the Milan champion of Italy in this championship) son of a general management of the game that has in fact anesthetized the team that had most impressed in recent times: Lazio had in fact returned from 7 victories, a draw and only one goal conceded in the last 8 games. To decide the left from outside of Ilic (a real cue from Sarri among other things), suddenly, in the final of a balanced first fraction. The Biancocelesti are particularly disappointing from the midfield forward. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at least it bangs, you give up instead Luis Alberto and Vecino that do not adequately accompany the offensive action. Pedro starts well, but dies soon. As well as Felipe Anderson. A little livelier Zaccagni, even if in fact he never finds the right play.

Solid and intelligent first half Degas immediately the second of the class: Pedro break right, tunnel a Shed and center for the head of Zaccagni: gored not irresistible, almost the Milinkovic–Savic grenade doesn’t make a mess and barely tames the ball right on the goal line. Just before the quarter of an hour risks something singowho in the area helps himself with an arm to stop the incursion of Hysaj: referee decided to continue, and indeed the embrace of the Ivorian seems light. In any case, Taurus immediately rearranges himself, patiently spins the ball and then suddenly verticalizes. And he risks very little behind. Radonjic systematically creates numerical superiority and also concludes: Provedel with difficulty rejects the close left of the Serbian, inspired by Sanabria. Ilic’s goal therefore does justice to a solid and intelligent first half.

Sarri's controversy: Referee to stop In the second half, the Bull literally takes the chair, and Provedel still great on the close turn of Radonjic (assist from Vlasic). Lazio in fact all in a right foot from outside Luis Alberto: Milinkovic rejects not in perfect style. At the end, sanabria (providential deviation in the corner of Romagnoli) e Good morning (header slightly high) almost 2-0. Ivan Juric's Bull remains unbeaten against Sarri's Lazio (three draws before yesterday). A great match – says Ilic – Europe? We believe in it. In the meantime, Sarri did not like the refereeing: The grenades changed a player who was to be sent off (he refers to Singo), and then there is little for us to say about the penalty.