Lazio-Verona, Cioffi: "The 2-0 is too heavy, Lasagna needs to improve. A penalty episode for us "
Lazio-Verona, Cioffi: "The 2-0 is too heavy, Lasagna needs to improve. A penalty episode for us "

Lazio-Verona, Cioffi: “The 2-0 is too heavy, Lasagna needs to improve. A penalty episode for us “

The Gialloblù coach: “I can’t be satisfied, we lacked the unpredictability that Verdi can give us” “

Gabriele Cioffi comments on the 2-0 defeat of Verona at the Olimpico against Lazio at a press conference.

“No one is ever satisfied when he loses – says the Gialloblù coach – in the first half we looked for depth too much too quickly, putting ourselves in difficulty on our own. The 2-0 result is a bit heavy, I can hardly digest it. We made dirty crosses, with the wrong timer, we lack unpredictability, we will find it by catching up some players, for example Verdi. Lasagna? He has to be better and we have to be better at playing for him. Montipò? He was good, he made 6-7 important interventions.

veiled? I don’t know what it was but he had stomach problems. Until that moment he had done what I asked him, I’m also happy with Tameze, who came in with the right attitude.

Verona has pulled little? We had the scoring ball with Ilic, we could talk about another match. And then the penalty episode.

Doig? The client he had was not easy, Lazzari goes away in front of his opponents in Serie A and today I have never seen him in difficulty ”.

11 September – 20:34

