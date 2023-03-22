Home Sports Lazio will ban three fans accused of anti-Semitism and apology of fascism from the Stadio Olimpico for life
Lazio will ban three fans accused of anti-Semitism and apology of fascism from the Stadio Olimpico for life

Lazio will ban three fans accused of anti-Semitism and apology of fascism from the Stadio Olimpico for life

Lazio on Wednesday he communicated which will ban for life from the Stadio Olimpico three fans accused of anti-Semitism and apology of fascism among those identified in the videos recorded during last Sunday’s Rome derby. The press release published on the team’s website reads: “Once the administrative procedure of the security bodies has been concluded and authorization has been obtained to provide the personal details of the three subjects, Lazio will strictly apply the Code of Ethics, will order the removal for life from the stadium and will appear as a civil party for the claim for damages in any criminal proceedings that will follow”.

The application of the so-called “code of ethics” by professional clubs is the only tool with which supporters can be punished individually who, while not committing crimes, do not comply with the regulations for the use of stadiums, which prohibit any form of discrimination . Interventions such as the recent one in Lazio, however, are still rare and occur only after striking cases.

– Read also: The problem of managing organized cheering away

