Daspo for life from matches of Lazio for and three fans investigated for discrimination e anti-Semitism in the last derby with Rome. It is the decision of Claudio Lotito’s Biancoceleste club, after a German fan showed up in the Monte Mario grandstand with the “88 Hitlerson” shirt and other supporters who made the Roman greeting. “Behaviors that have nothing to do with typhus and which manifest forms of discrimination and anti-Semitism”, explained the company in a statement announcing the life ban fromOlympic when Lazio will be the host team.

“Towards them, once theadministrative process of the security bodies and having obtained from the prosecutor the authorization to the questore to provide the personal details of the three subjects, Lazio will apply with severity il Ethical code and will order the dislike therefore thelifelong estrangement from the stadium”, underlined the club, also announcing that “it will constitute itself civil party for the request of compensation for damages in any subsequent criminal proceedings”.

The German fan has also been under investigation since Wednesday morning prosecutor of Rome after being identified by Digosthanks also to the images created by Scientific Policewho filed a detailed information. According to what is learned, the German would have entered the stadium without the shirt which was then worn only after the derby had begun. The man, by the way, is not a new face to the detectives dealing with stadium-related offences. Meanwhile the Quaestor of Rome has already issued a 5 year old Daspo.