news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 14 APR – Lazio win 3-0 in the match at Spezia and extend to second place in the standings.



The Biancocelesti with 61 points rise to +9 on fourth place, valid for next year’s Champions League and now occupied by Milan who have one game less. Spezia stops at 26 points, +4 over Verona third from bottom.



Back in goal Ciro Immobile who, from a penalty, unlocks the result in the 36th minute. In the second half Felice Anderson doubled his lead in the 52nd minute.



Closes the match Marcos Antonio, with his first goal, in the 89th minute.



(ANSA).

