Lazio, working for Paredes: trio of names for the attack. Transfer market news

Reinvest the 40 million that came from the sale of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in Saudi to try to strengthen the squad available to Maurizio Sarri in view of next season. Priority at home Lazio is in midfield, which will in fact be an orphan of the Serbian, a department where the Biancoceleste club has already identified the right name: it is Leandro Paredes from PSG, last year on loan to Juventus. Work in progress to get to the Argentine, with Lazio negotiating to reach an agreement on his salary and above all working for find a solution with Paris Saint-Germain with whom Paredes is under contract until 2024. Always in midfield, in the first places of the Biancoceleste rating there is always Samuel Ricci of Turin.

The names to reinforce the attack

Midfield but not only, because one of Lazio’s objectives is to buy a new center forward to give Sarri new solutions in attack. At the moment the names that are most liked are those of Georges MikautadzeGeorgian class 2000 owned by Metz who scored 23 goals in 37 Ligue 2 games last season, e Taty Castellanos from New York City, with whom there have been new contacts. They both have one valuation of around €12m and would only move outright: one would exclude the other, therefore Lazio is carefully evaluating who to bet on. In the list there is also also Clever Amdouni: Basel’s Turkish centre-forward is liked and has a lower rating than the other two.

