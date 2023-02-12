Home Sports LBA 19th round, Germani Brescia – Banco di Sardegna Sassari 58-66 in the 30th minute
LBA 19th round, Germani Brescia – Banco di Sardegna Sassari 58-66 in the 30th minute

LBA 19th round, Germani Brescia – Banco di Sardegna Sassari 58-66 in the 30th minute

The first period

Dinamo Sassari approaches the game very well and goes up 4-10 after a triple by Bendzius, but the Lioness roars immediately with a dunk by Kenny Gabriel for -2 (8-10). Coach Piero Bucchi’s men, however, responded properly and moved up 8 (17-25) with a long-range basket from Jones after the first 10′ of the game.

The second period

With a 5-10 break propitiated by Sassari, the away team flies to +15 (20-35) after another basket from 6.75, this time scored by Stefano Gentile. The landlords are not there and reply with a 12-3 run and go just two possessions away (32-38). After the first 20′ the score says 36-46 in favor of the Sardinian team.

The third period

In the third fraction, Germani Brescia with great determination tries to reopen the match and moves to only one possession away (54-56), thanks to a goal from the three-point line by John Petruccelli. However, Dinamo Sassari didn’t get scared and in the 30th minute finished eight ahead with a dunk on Diop’s siren (58-66).

