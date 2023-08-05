LBA 2022-23, the best dunk of the season is by Isaia Cordinier

LBA asked the fans to vote for the best dunk of last season, with the athletic gestures of Ky Bowman against Treviso and Isaia Cordinier against Verona to challenge each other in the final.

The choice fell on the winger of Virtus Bologna, very confirmed among the ranks of coach Scariolo’s team until 2025.

Dunk of the year #LBA @UnipolSai_CRP 2022/2023: with your votes on Instagram and Twitter you have chosen the most spectacular dunk of the last season 🤩

The winner is… Isaiah Cordinier❗🙌#TuttoUnAltroSport pic.twitter.com/KeJ04Tg78N — Lega Basket Serie A (@LegaBasketA) August 5, 2023

Dunk of the year #LBA @UnipolSai_CRP 2022/2023: it’s final time 🏆

Bowman vs. Cordinier, whose best dunk last season is ❓#TuttoUnAltroSport pic.twitter.com/gR7GhDWq7h — Lega Basket Serie A (@LegaBasketA) August 4, 2023

