LBA 2022-23, the best dunk of the season is by Isaia Cordinier

LBA asked the fans to vote for the best dunk of last season, with the athletic gestures of Ky Bowman against Treviso and Isaia Cordinier against Verona to challenge each other in the final.

The choice fell on the winger of Virtus Bologna, very confirmed among the ranks of coach Scariolo’s team until 2025.

