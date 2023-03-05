First quarter

The guests start with a dry 5-0 open run, stopped after 3′ of play by Semi Ojeleye’s triple that unlocks the bianconeri. Tortona however doesn’t let himself be frightened and with 8 points from an indomitable Devonte Harper keeps the lead by continuing to try to raise the pace against a feeble Virtus, 13-22 with 1’30” left in the fraction.

The hosts continue to struggle to find well-constructed shots and often rely on captain Belinelli’s exits from the blocks, but the Piedmontese defend well and produce with a lot of quality in the offensive phase (4/5 from 3 points), 18- 25 at the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter

In the second fraction Tortona continues to lead the game even reaching a maximum advantage of 10 lengths. Virtus always dull and without much aggression fails to fill the gap, also due to a bad shooting night (5/19 from 3) for everyone, except for Marco Belinelli, who at the end of the quarter scores 3 consecutive triples and raises his own towards a -2, 35-37. A score that looks like gold pouring into Coach Scariolo’s training compared to what was seen on the parquet in this first half.

With 2′ to go he raises the percentages with two more triples from Belinelli and one from Weems, thanks to which they find the first advantage of the evening on 44-43.

Third fourth

In the second half, Semaj Christon signed all of Tortona’s 5-0 run, ready to go immediately, but then the hosts responded with Weems and Shengelia. Now the black v’s have more aggression and are able to make better use of the physical miss-matches that they weren’t able to take advantage of in the first half, also due to the high pace of the Piedmontese.

The third quarter is marked by a Virtus in recovery, 67-61 with 10′ to go.