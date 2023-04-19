Home » LBA 27th day | Germani Brescia – Umana Reyer Venice
Sports

LBA 27th day | Germani Brescia – Umana Reyer Venice

by admin
LBA 27th day | Germani Brescia – Umana Reyer Venice

After the overtime success against Tortona, the Germani Brescia (26 points) returns to PalaLeonessa A2A to challenge theHuman Reyer Venice (28 points), returning from the success at the photo finish at the PalaBarbuto with Naples. Magro’s team will be without CJ Massinburg out due to a first degree injury to the soleus of his right leg, while Spahija’s team will not be able to count on Mitchell Watt due to an injury to his right thigh.

Referees: Carmelo Paternicò, Alessandro Perciavalle, Simone Patti.

Ball at two o’clock 20 (live Eleven Sports and Eurosport 2).

