The Givova Scafati has collected with interest the awareness campaign launched by LBA in concert with Sportradar. This morning the Agro team took part in the project aimed at strengthening the culture of legality in the world of basketball and spreading the true values ​​of sport.

The focus of the meeting was to explain the phenomenon of match fixing in all its forms, illustrating its risks and consequences. From the identikit of the so-called fixers, real criminals who “hook” the basketball players, trapping them in scams, to the risks they run by entering a mechanism that jeopardizes the future and the credibility of the athletes and of the entire movement.

The methods for identifying and contrasting sports fraud linked to betting, the techniques followed to fix a match and real and concrete match-fixing cases drawn from the investigative experience of Sportradar, conducted at an international level, were illustrated to yellow and blue members. Of great importance was also the examination of the penal and sporting rules and sanctions in force, in order to provide all participants with a real and adequate preparation on the risks and dangers associated with the phenomenon. Finally, ample space is given to the crucial role of social networks in cases of manipulation of meetings and in the attempts to approach the “fixers”.

A structured program that aims to inform and educate all players in the national professional basketball movement, from players to managers and club staff members, on the risks and consequences of such an alarming phenomenon as match manipulation, with particular attention to the educational process of youth selections.