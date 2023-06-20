LBA Finals 2023, Game-5 | The report cards of Olimpia Milano

Tonut no

Melli 8 – Performance of a devastating amount for 25′. It only gives in to the breath. 13 points, 12 rebounds, dominant on both sides of the field.

Baron 6 – He starts with 12 points in the first half, then can’t find the way to the basket anymore and makes a lot of mistakes.

Napier 6.5 – Another complex match, from start to finish, in the final the ball didn’t pass for him. 12 points still with 3 rebounds and 5 assists.

Ricci 6 – Play a couple of rebound balls, then a lot of fighting.

Biligha 7 – Enter the field and surprise. Blocked to start in Shengelia, a dream invitation endorsement from Voigtmann and a correction. Determinant.

Hall 5 – Another disastrous performance in directing. Only 13′, Messina’s rotations get shorter.

Shields 8 – With Melli he keeps the boat afloat and does even more in the final, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter. If Milan were to win the Scudetto, he will still be the mvp of the Finals.

Hines 5 – Still struggling. 12′, but 12′ also for Biligha. In race-6 there will be a need for larger rotations, or other men.

Datome 6 – 3 points with 1/2 from 3. Let me be clear, it’s not enough, but he fights in the 18th minute.

Voigtmann 7 – Disastrous match, then in the final he puts in a couple of key free throws and invents a crazy assist for Biligha. 8 points with 6 rebounds.

Coach Messina 7 – He smiles for a team that knows how to win with quality and character. But the rotations are always shorter.