LBA Finals Unipolsai 2023, for the 4th time in history the championship series goes to game 7

For the second time in history, the Mediolanum Forum in Assago will be the stage for a Game 7 of the LBA Finals, repeating what already happened in 2014. On that occasion, Olimpia Milano – again with the EA7 Emporio Armani license plate and after winning the legendary 6 at PalaEstra with the decisive shot by Curtis Jerrells – won 74-67 over Montepaschi Siena thanks to Alessandro Gentile’s 18 points and Nicolò Melli’s 11 points and 13 rebounds. In that red and white team that became Italian champion, there was also Daniel Hackett, who this season will instead be the protagonist with the Virtus Segafredo Bologna tank top.

For the black and white line-up, on the other hand, tomorrow evening at 20.30 (live on Eleven Sports/DAZN, Eurosport 1 and free to air on NOVE) will be the first Game 7 ever.

Beyond the aforementioned match 9 years ago, two other Game 7s were played in the history of the LBA Finals: in 2015 between Grissin Bon Reggio Emilia and Banco di Sardegna Sassari (won by Dinamo 73-75) and in 2019 between Umana Reyer Venice and Banco di Sardegna Sassari (conquered clearly by the orogranata for 87-61).

