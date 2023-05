Viewers are growing for Serie A basketball and its Playoffs on NOVE: 116,000 spectators, equal to a 0.7% share, attended last night’s decisive Game 4 between Banco di Sardegna Sassari and Umana Reyer Venezia. This is the best audience figure so far among the four quarter-final matches shown on the ninth national channel. The challenge won by Dinamo did not go too far from the data in Access Prime Time of the channel, the satirical strip by Maurizio Crozza which garnered a 1.2% share.