LBA SF #3 | Banco di Sardegna Sassari-EA7 Milano 36-41 after the first twenty minutes

First quarter

Milan and Sassari on the field for Game 3 of the Playoff Semifinal series: Olimpia one win to hit the championship final. Attard, Baldini and Borgioni referee. For Milan, in Alviti for Biligha (injured) and Hall in place of Pangos. Outside the usual Thomas, Mitrou-Long and Davies. These are the two starting quintets for Sassari on the field: Dowe, Kruslin, Jones, Bendzius and Stephens. Napier, Baron, Shields, Voigtmann and Melli for Milan. Immediately Voigtmann with a triple scored, misses Sassari. Melli unloads for Napier who scores with a drive and then makes a free kick for a foul right away. Immediately 0-6 for Milan after the first minute of the game. Sassari is still wrong and immediately after he crushes Melli 0-8, Olimpia. First basket from Sassari with Dowe. 2-11 signed by Napier from three points then Stephens enters the Milanese defense for -7, but another penetration this time by Voitgmann in the half hook forces coach Bucchi to call a time-out when there are 6’32” left and the result is of 4-13 for guests. Bendzius unlocks and puts in his first two points followed by Stephens for a 4-0 mini break that Voigtmann closes immediately. Hall is seen again on the field for Milan but it is always Napier who makes the triple of 10-18. For Sassari it is Stephens who scores an additional free two-point basket. Gentile brings Sassari within 3 seconds with 1’20” to go. Hall is fouled by Robinson, for three free throws that close the first quarter.

Second quarter

Hines opens the second quarter with an offensive rebound and two points for Olimpia. Sassari with very low three-point shooting percentages (1/10), Voigtmann scores +10 for the maximum advantage for the guests. Dowe and Kruslin bring Sassari back to -5 and coach Messina calls a time-out for Milan after three minutes of play in the second quarter. Treier finally hits a three. Shields recovers balls and launches Voigtmann who crushes for 26-32 at 4’23” from the long interval. Kind assist for Robinson who then scores 4 consecutive points. Now it’s a question and answer with Sassari returning to minus two and Messina calling another time-out 29 ”from the siren, after seeing his players defend less carefully.