Throughout the month of March the Warner Bros. Discovery channels broadcast LIVE two matches for each day of the regular season on EUROSPORT. Also, every week there will be a free-to-air Sunday game on DMAXwhile in March the big championship match live on NOVE will be the eagerly awaited Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna on Sunday 19 at 18:00with commentary by Mario Castelli and Andrea Meneghin and focus from the sidelines by Giulia Cicchinè and Guido Bagatta.

All matches are also available in streaming su discovery+ ed Eurosport App.

20th day of LBA Serie A:

Sassari-Venice Saturday 4 March at 8.30pm are Eurosport 2

(commentary by Daniele Pedrotti and Chicca Macchi)

Pesaro-Brindisi Sunday 5 March at 5.30pm su DMAX

(Mario Castelli and Andrea Meneghin, correspondents Guido Bagatta and Giulia Cicchinè)

Bologna-Tortona Sunday 5 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2

(Davide Fumagalli and Hugo Sconochini)

21st day of LBA Serie A:

Varese-Pesaro Saturday 11 March at 8.20pm are Eurosport 1

Saturday 11 March at 8.20pm Brescia-Trieste Sunday 12 March at 5.30pm su DMAX

Sunday 12 March at 5.30pm Reggio Emilia-Naples Sunday 12 March at 6.30pm are Eurosport 1

22nd day of LBA Serie A:

Trentino-Tortona Saturday 18 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2

Saturday 18 March at 8.00pm Milan-Bologna Sunday 19 March at 6.00pm are NEW

Sunday 19 March at 6.00pm Treviso-Scafati Sunday 19 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2

23rd day of LBA Serie A:

Scafati-Trieste Saturday 25 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 1

Saturday 25 March at 8.00pm Trentino-Naples Sunday 26 March at 5.30pm su NDMAX

Sunday 26 March at 5.30pm Sassari-Tortona Sunday 26 March at 7.30pm are Eurosport 1

NOVE is on channel 9 of digital terrestrial and Tivù Sat, 145 of Sky

DMAX is on channel 52 of digital terrestrial, 28 Tivù Sat and 170 of Sky

EUROSPORT channels are available on discovery+, Sky, Now, Dazn, Timvision, Amazon Prime Channels