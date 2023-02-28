Home Sports LBA, the programming for the month of March on Eurosport, DMAX and NOVE
Sports

LBA, the programming for the month of March on Eurosport, DMAX and NOVE

by admin
LBA, the programming for the month of March on Eurosport, DMAX and NOVE

Throughout the month of March the Warner Bros. Discovery channels broadcast LIVE two matches for each day of the regular season on EUROSPORT. Also, every week there will be a free-to-air Sunday game on DMAXwhile in March the big championship match live on NOVE will be the eagerly awaited Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna on Sunday 19 at 18:00with commentary by Mario Castelli and Andrea Meneghin and focus from the sidelines by Giulia Cicchinè and Guido Bagatta.

All matches are also available in streaming su discovery+ ed Eurosport App.

20th day of LBA Serie A:

  • Sassari-Venice Saturday 4 March at 8.30pm are Eurosport 2

(commentary by Daniele Pedrotti and Chicca Macchi)

  • Pesaro-Brindisi Sunday 5 March at 5.30pm su DMAX

(Mario Castelli and Andrea Meneghin, correspondents Guido Bagatta and Giulia Cicchinè)

  • Bologna-Tortona Sunday 5 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2

(Davide Fumagalli and Hugo Sconochini)

21st day of LBA Serie A:

  • Varese-Pesaro Saturday 11 March at 8.20pm are Eurosport 1
  • Brescia-Trieste Sunday 12 March at 5.30pm su DMAX
  • Reggio Emilia-Naples Sunday 12 March at 6.30pm are Eurosport 1

22nd day of LBA Serie A:

  • Trentino-Tortona Saturday 18 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2
  • Milan-Bologna Sunday 19 March at 6.00pm are NEW
  • Treviso-Scafati Sunday 19 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2

23rd day of LBA Serie A:

  • Scafati-Trieste Saturday 25 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 1
  • Trentino-Naples Sunday 26 March at 5.30pm su NDMAX
  • Sassari-Tortona Sunday 26 March at 7.30pm are Eurosport 1

NOVE is on channel 9 of digital terrestrial and Tivù Sat, 145 of Sky

DMAX is on channel 52 of digital terrestrial, 28 Tivù Sat and 170 of Sky

See also  "Yes, I'm leaving": Zaniolo, private flight and Galatasaray. Goodbye Rome

EUROSPORT channels are available on discovery+, Sky, Now, Dazn, Timvision, Amazon Prime Channels

You may also like

Cowboys offseason outlook: Big changes coming in Big...

Formula 1, agreement with Tottenham for the construction...

This is the date on which Alexia could...

Lukasz Fabianski suffers from a fractured cheekbone and...

Liverpool: Premier League club announces pre-tax profit of...

New stadium, Sala: ‘Nobody wants the old San...

Shaun Wane: England head coach extends contract to...

TV listens | Monday 27 February 2023. Great...

The Hornets beat Detroit on Ball’s night

Champions water polo, AN Brescia and Pro Recco...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy