Throughout the month of March the Warner Bros. Discovery channels broadcast LIVE two matches for each day of the regular season on EUROSPORT. Also, every week there will be a free-to-air Sunday game on DMAXwhile in March the big championship match live on NOVE will be the eagerly awaited Olimpia Milano-Virtus Bologna on Sunday 19 at 18:00with commentary by Mario Castelli and Andrea Meneghin and focus from the sidelines by Giulia Cicchinè and Guido Bagatta.
All matches are also available in streaming su discovery+ ed Eurosport App.
20th day of LBA Serie A:
- Sassari-Venice Saturday 4 March at 8.30pm are Eurosport 2
(commentary by Daniele Pedrotti and Chicca Macchi)
- Pesaro-Brindisi Sunday 5 March at 5.30pm su DMAX
(Mario Castelli and Andrea Meneghin, correspondents Guido Bagatta and Giulia Cicchinè)
- Bologna-Tortona Sunday 5 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2
(Davide Fumagalli and Hugo Sconochini)
21st day of LBA Serie A:
- Varese-Pesaro Saturday 11 March at 8.20pm are Eurosport 1
- Brescia-Trieste Sunday 12 March at 5.30pm su DMAX
- Reggio Emilia-Naples Sunday 12 March at 6.30pm are Eurosport 1
22nd day of LBA Serie A:
- Trentino-Tortona Saturday 18 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2
- Milan-Bologna Sunday 19 March at 6.00pm are NEW
- Treviso-Scafati Sunday 19 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 2
23rd day of LBA Serie A:
- Scafati-Trieste Saturday 25 March at 8.00pm are Eurosport 1
- Trentino-Naples Sunday 26 March at 5.30pm su NDMAX
- Sassari-Tortona Sunday 26 March at 7.30pm are Eurosport 1
NOVE is on channel 9 of digital terrestrial and Tivù Sat, 145 of Sky
DMAX is on channel 52 of digital terrestrial, 28 Tivù Sat and 170 of Sky
EUROSPORT channels are available on discovery+, Sky, Now, Dazn, Timvision, Amazon Prime Channels