

LCR Honda e ChainOnthe sponsorship marketplace, they signed one partnership thanks to which, starting today, the Team of Lucio Cecchinello will sell online exclusive sponsorship packages linked to participation in both the MotoGP and MotoE championships, a unique opportunity for Italian and international companies to promote your business with maximum effectiveness it’s at competitive prices all over the world.

The packages, specially made e in offer limitedthey allow to ospitare stakeholders and customers in exclusive environments in Grands Prix all over the World, to be visible on the hull of the Honda RC213V that participates in the MotoGP Championship and of the electric motorcycle that competes in the MotoE category, as well as use the image of the LCR Team for sponsor communication activities. Not only. Formats can be geotargetedallowing those who wish to concentrate their own communication in Europe rather than on the Asian markets. L’The purchase does not present any intermediation costs for companies.

They are ChainOn.it l’deepening opportunities, as well as the negotiation and the eventual signing of agreementsit will totally happen online so simple, immersive e fastso as to allow investors to be on track already for the first MotoGP race which will start on March 26 with the Portuguese Grand Prix.

He Team LCR and the 1° team in MotoGP to benefit from ChainOn Exclusivethe marketplace service that allows the seller to have a web site ( http://www.chainon.it/lcr/ ) private and personalized within the platformwith exclusive access, where you can market promotional-sponsoring offers in a confidential and exclusive manner.

Very satisfied Lucio Cecchinello – Founder and CEO of Team LCR who so has commented “In our 27-year history within the MotoGP world championship, we have always been recognized both as a competitive team on the track, but also as a professional and cutting-edge team in marketing and commercial management, always looking for new ways to launch and activate sponsorships. It is precisely with this spirit of propensity towards innovation and interest in technology that we begin the partnership with ChainOn: we are sure that interesting opportunities will arise from our synergy, and we are also proud to be the first motorsport team to “get on the saddle” to this innovative platform. And as they say in our environment… Full speed ahead!”.

Satisfaction also by Giovanni Palazzi – founder and CEO of ChainOn – welcoming the first motor sport team on chainOn “We are happy to start the partnership with the LCR Honda Team, an innovative and dynamic team, which has built its history on continuous innovation and which represents one of the most glorious private teams in the world championship. We are proud that he shared with us and with hundreds of other sports organizations, including Torino Football Club, Virtus Segafredo Bologna, Lega Pallavolo Serie A, Lega Pro, Lega Nazionale Pallacanestro, the vision of a digitized and disintermediated sponsorship market, which allows partnerships to be faster, safer, more transparent, without national borders. A very innovative offer method for the world of sponsorship, which opens up access to the sponsorship market to the best of Italian and international sport. The context of MotoGP and MotoE represents enormous potential available to Italian and foreign companies to promote themselves and export their image around the world.”