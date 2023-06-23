Le Coq Sportif, official supplier of the Games, is expanding its historic factory in France

To maintain its rank as official equipment supplier to the French delegation for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games (JOP), Le Coq Sportif is expanding. On Friday June 23, the company inaugurated the extension of its factory in Romilly-sur-Seine, in Aube: an additional 3,000 m2 will make it possible, among other things, to supply competition clothing for French athletes, as well as representational outfits (for the podiums and the Olympic village) and outfits for Paris 2024 employees.

Bioclimatic façade, solar panels on the roof, circuit to reuse rainwater…” It is a building of the future, exemplary “, welcomes Franck Leroy, president of the Grand Est region, which partially finances the project.

Producing in France is ” certainly the asset which, according to Marc-Henri Beausire, CEO of Le Coq Sportif, enabled the company to win, in 2020, the call for tenders launched by the Organizing Committee for the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Cojop) – the latter took over this marketing component, which until then had been provided by the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF).

The brand, which already dressed the French team between 1912 and 1972, had repatriated, from 2010, part of its production from Asia to Romilly-sur-Seine.

Lacoste, official equipment supplier since 2013, has been dethroned. Three lots were at stake: competition outfits – for which Le Coq Sportif was the only candidate –, representation outfits and outfits for volunteers, a lot for which no bid has yet been submitted.

Of the thirty-three French sports federations, four (football, handball, athletics and basketball) have however announced that their champions will not wear this uniform, but that of their official partner.

150,000 parts to be produced

The silhouettes, which will be kept secret until mid-February 2024, were imagined by the artistic director of the Pigalle Paris brand and basketball enthusiast, Stéphane Ashpool. ” Podium outfits are made of natural cotton to avoid pollution caused by dyeing fabrics “explains Laura Geniez, communication officer at le Coq Sportif.

Among the 150,000 pieces that Le Coq Sportif will produce for the Games, only the performance outfits will be entirely manufactured on the Romilly-sur-Seine site, from knitting to sewing.

The performance outfits will be assembled at 80% in Europe and the models dedicated to mass distribution, in Morocco, “ to keep an accessible in-store price “, justifies Mr. Beausire.

