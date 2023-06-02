Le Havre returns to Ligue 1, helped by Mathieu Bodmer

Mathieu Bodmer, sporting director of Le Havre, before the Ligue 2 match between Valenciennes and Le Havre, at the Stade du Hainaut, August 6, 2022. SANDRA RUHAUT / ICON SPORT VIA GETTY IMAGES

Mathieu Bodmer will have to say goodbye to television sets, where he has been delivering his in-depth analyzes of French football for three seasons now. Because the 40-year-old Norman is a man of his word. However, when he arrived as sports director of Le Havre Athletic Club (HAC), in the summer of 2022, he had promised his management that, in the event of a rise in training in Ligue 1, he would leave his consultant costume for focus entirely on his new role.

The person concerned probably did not imagine this promotion so sudden. If he has been able to prepare for it for several months – his troops flew over Ligue 2 during this 2022-2023 exercise – he still had to wait for the final day of the championship, Friday June 2 and the match at home against Dijon (1-0) so that it finally materializes : the HAC will return to the elite for the first time since 2009. A success that the club owes in large part to this former hope of the tricolor round ball, who hung up his crampons in 2020.

For three years, the one who was trained in Caen – regional rival of Le Havre – has established himself as one of the references among Ligue 1 consultants. His knowledge of football and his ability to be didactic with the general public were able to convince the followers of the French championship on Téléfoot, the ephemeral channel of Mediapro, Prime Video and RMC.

Mathieu Bodmer, he dreamed above all of responsibilities in a club in France. Jean-Michel Roussier, current president of the HAC, whom he met at Téléfoot when he officiated as deputy consulting director on the antenna and the programs, offered him this opportunity. From the start, the deal was clear between the two men: Mathieu Bodmer had full latitude to manage the athlete, Jean-Michel Roussier took care of the rest.

He uses his network

The challenge is big. « [Ils] had almost gone to Saint-Etienne with an investor, so we thought they would arrive in Le Havre with a ticket on the table for their project. But there were no new investors. Bodmer had to do everything very quickly and without having great means”summarizes Benoît Donckele, journalist for the regional daily Paris-Normandywhich has been following club news for over twenty years.

“Confusing by its calm”, as described by Laurent Jaoui, one of the editorial managers of 21 Production, provider of Prime Video, Mathieu Bodmer is not panicking. And to build the new HAC, he calls on his network: Luka Elsner, his coach at Amiens during his last professional season, is appointed to lead the first team; Julien Momont, whom he knew at Téléfoot, was recruited as an analyst; Mohamed El Kharraze accompanies him on a daily basis as assistant.

