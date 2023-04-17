Home » Leader Arsenal gambled away their 2-0 lead again
Sports

Leader Arsenal gambled away their 2-0 lead again

by admin
Leader Arsenal gambled away their 2-0 lead again

Arsenal have dropped points again in the Premier League title race. For the second time in a row, the league leaders had to settle for a 2:2 lead after a 2:0 lead. A week after the draw against Liverpool, West Ham United also only got one point on Sunday.

AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

With one more game, the Londoners are only four points ahead of defending champions Manchester City. In a week and a half (April 26) there will be a direct duel in Manchester.

Clear 2-0 lead after ten minutes

In the city duel with West Ham, Arsenal led 2-0 early on thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus (7th) and Martin Ödegaard (10th). The hosts managed to equalize through Said Benrahma (33′) and Jarrod Bowen (54′). Arsenal star Bukayo Saka also missed a penalty when the Gunners were 2-1 (52′).

For the leaders, before the hit against ManCity on Friday, there is still a league home game against Southampton at the bottom on the program. The “Citizens” won 3-1 against the penultimate Leicester City on Saturday.

Man United wins without Sabitzer

Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer was unlucky. The ÖFB team player, who scored twice in the 2-2 win against Sevilla during the week, suffered an unknown groin injury while warming up before the game at Notthingham Forest and was replaced by Christian Eriksen. His team won 2-0. Antony (32′) and Diogo Dalot (76′) scored for the visitors, who edged past Newcastle United to third place in the table.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball

See also  Paullese aggravates the crisis of Vistarino beaten 0-3 at home

You may also like

Atp Montecarlo, Sinner overwhelms Musetti in the quarterfinals...

After the big loss in Ďolíček, Hoftych was...

Scattered considerations after Sassuolo-Juventus (1-0)

Chinese staff air volleyball championship kicks off in...

Nomady, how the platform for camping on private...

Repesa: “We are too nervous, congratulations to Scafati”

Wang Shuang appeared in Hangzhou to help the...

Hejkal also managed the second save and Hradec...

Roma-Udinese, Mourinho: ‘Team response. Are you Italian? We...

Belgian Abdi wins in Rotterdam with top time

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy