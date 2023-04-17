Leader Arsenal gambled away their 2-0 lead again

Arsenal have dropped points again in the Premier League title race. For the second time in a row, the league leaders had to settle for a 2:2 lead after a 2:0 lead. A week after the draw against Liverpool, West Ham United also only got one point on Sunday.

With one more game, the Londoners are only four points ahead of defending champions Manchester City. In a week and a half (April 26) there will be a direct duel in Manchester.

Clear 2-0 lead after ten minutes

In the city duel with West Ham, Arsenal led 2-0 early on thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus (7th) and Martin Ödegaard (10th). The hosts managed to equalize through Said Benrahma (33′) and Jarrod Bowen (54′). Arsenal star Bukayo Saka also missed a penalty when the Gunners were 2-1 (52′).

For the leaders, before the hit against ManCity on Friday, there is still a league home game against Southampton at the bottom on the program. The “Citizens” won 3-1 against the penultimate Leicester City on Saturday.

Man United wins without Sabitzer

Manchester United’s Marcel Sabitzer was unlucky. The ÖFB team player, who scored twice in the 2-2 win against Sevilla during the week, suffered an unknown groin injury while warming up before the game at Notthingham Forest and was replaced by Christian Eriksen. His team won 2-0. Antony (32′) and Diogo Dalot (76′) scored for the visitors, who edged past Newcastle United to third place in the table.

