Original title: Liv led 7 players in double figures with 22 points and 6 assists. Beijing Shougang beat Jilin with 41 points and won three consecutive victories

At 20:00 on December 21, Beijing time, the CBA regular season continued to compete for the sixteenth round. The Beijing Shougang Men’s Basketball Team played against the Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Men’s Basketball Team. The Beijing Shougang men’s basketball team established a 30-point lead in the third quarter and finally won 3 consecutive victories 134-93. Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank suffered a 3-game losing streak.

The score in the four quarters is 37-34, 38-24, 31-14, 28-21 (Beijing Shougang men’s basketball team is in front)

Seven players from the Beijing team scored in double figures. Fan Ziming scored 18 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists, Leaf 22 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists, Tian Yuxiang 8 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals, Zeng Fanbo 11 points and 3 assists, Johnson 19 points, 4 rebounds, 7 assists and 6 steals. Ganiyu had 15 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 blocks, Fang Shuo had 8 points and 7 assists, Zhai Xiaochuan had 18 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists, and Raymond had 11 points and 4 assists. Jilin team Ding Haoran 14 points, Jones 23 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists, Cui Jinming 7 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists, Jiang Weize 16 points and 5 assists, Geng Mingyang 12 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Liu Tianyi 7 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists, Peng Senao 6 points 5 boards, 6 points for Fu Bowen.

After the opening, Leaf and Fan Ziming scored 6 points in a row, and the Beijing team led 6-2. Ding Haoran made a three-pointer from the right corner. The Jilin team is currently infected with the virus in a large area, and today it also replaced the young player Peng Senao early. The Beijing team’s current offensive position on the inside is often Fan Ziming standing near the free throw line, Liv pulls outside the three-point line, and with 8 minutes left, Liv makes a decisive 3-pointer after receiving the ball. Jiang Weize dribbled the ball into the inside, protected the ball with his right hand, and withstood Tian Yuxiang with his left hand, scoring 2+1. Raymond points the ball to the left, and Zeng Fanbo hits a three-pointer. Guest commentator Su Qun commented: “Zeng Fanbo’s three-pointer is very good. He has replaced Zhu Yanxi’s high-level role in the Beijing team.” Jones passed the ball, and Peng Senao scored from the basket. Zeng Fanbo turned around and made a small mid-range shot. Jiang Weize made a mid-range shot. At the end of the first quarter, Beijing 37-34.

Although there are also outside shots, the Beijing team’s main attack point is still inside. After all, Li An and Zhong Cheng, the only two tall inside players of the Jilin team, missed the game due to illness. In the first quarter, Leaf and Fan Ziming both scored 10 points.

In the second quarter, Geng Mingyang broke through and made a layup. In the previous games, the Jilin team could only field a short lineup of 6 or 7 players. Today, a total of 9 players played, but the biggest difficulty is that the team’s main attacker Jiang Yuxing was infected with the virus and missed the game. Johnson steals the ball and counterattacks, and Liu Tianyi commits a physical foul. Jones went inside and scored 2+1. Johnson scored 4 points in a row. In the last minute, Jones fouled Raymond and made 2 free throws. Raymond hits mid-range. At halftime, the Beijing team was 75-58.

In the first half of the Jilin team, Jones had 21 points, 3 rebounds and 5 assists, Jiang Weize had 15 points and 3 assists, Geng Mingyang had 8 points, and Cui Jinming had 7 points and 4 rebounds. Beijing team Fan Ziming 14 points, Liv 10 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists, Zeng Fanbo 11 points and 2 assists, Fang Shuo 2 points and 4 assists, Johnson 15 points, 4 assists and 4 steals, Raymond 7 points, Ganiyu 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 blocks, Zhai Xiaochuan had 9 points and 4 rebounds.

After changing sides to fight again, Liv first counterattacked and scored, and then blocked Geng Mingyang from the three-point line. He rushed inside with the ball and assisted Raymond to score a layup. Since the Jilin team played many young players who seldom played today, their game experience is very lacking, and the cooperation with the main players is not tacit enough. The Beijing Shougang team caused many mistakes. Jones passed the ball, and Liu Tianyi slid to the baseline to catch the ball and scored a layup. Leaf scored another 2 points, and the Beijing Shougang team had scored 100 points.

In the final quarter, Peng Sen made up the ball under the basket. Ding Haoran made a layup and made two free throws. Fang Shuo hit a three-pointer from the corner. Zhai Xiaochuan sent a big cap in the backcourt, and then hit a 3-pointer from the bottom corner. Since the game has long lost suspense, Jones will no longer play. Ding Haoran turned his back and made a foul, making both free throws. Fu Bowen hit 3 points. Qiu Tian received the ball from the basket and then turned around and dunked violently. Johnson hit the basket and scored an easy layup. Fu Bowen made one of two free throws. In the end, the Beijing team easily won 134-93.

Shougang starting: Tian Yuxiang, Zhang Cairen, Zeng Fanbo, Leaf, Fan Ziming

Jilin starters: Jiang Weize, Cui Jinming, Jones, Ding Haoran, Dai Huaibo

