On August 25th, Beijing time, the results of the third round of the 2022-23 League Cup draw were released. Manchester City and Chelsea will usher in a direct heavyweight contest. Manchester United’s opponent is Gerrard’s Aston Villa. Defending champion Liverpool have a good deal to play against Derby County. Arsenal’s opponent is Brighton, Tottenham’s opponent is Nottingham Forest. The third round of the League Cup is expected to be played in succession in the week starting on November 7.
Premier League BIG6 show: Manchester United kill the enemy to return blood Arsenal = Manchester City + Liverpool
League Cup 3rd round draw results:
Leicester City vs Newport County
West Ham vs Blackburn
Nottingham Forest v Tottenham
Manchester United vs Aston Villa
Bournemouth v Everton
Liverpool v Derby County
Burnley v Crawley Town
Bristol City vs Lincoln City
Manchester City vs Chelsea
Stevenage v Charlton
Milton Keynes vs Morecambe
Newcastle United VS Aquarium
Southampton v Sheffield United
Arsenal vs Brighton
Brentford v Gillingham
(Editor: Jiuquan with a smile)Return to Sohu, see more
Editor:
Disclaimer: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.