On August 25th, Beijing time, the results of the third round of the 2022-23 League Cup draw were released. Manchester City and Chelsea will usher in a direct heavyweight contest. Manchester United’s opponent is Gerrard’s Aston Villa. Defending champion Liverpool have a good deal to play against Derby County. Arsenal’s opponent is Brighton, Tottenham’s opponent is Nottingham Forest. The third round of the League Cup is expected to be played in succession in the week starting on November 7.

League Cup 3rd round draw results:

Leicester City vs Newport County

West Ham vs Blackburn

Nottingham Forest v Tottenham

Manchester United vs Aston Villa

Bournemouth v Everton

Liverpool v Derby County

Burnley v Crawley Town

Bristol City vs Lincoln City

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Stevenage v Charlton

Milton Keynes vs Morecambe

Newcastle United VS Aquarium

Southampton v Sheffield United

Arsenal vs Brighton

Brentford v Gillingham

