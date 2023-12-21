League Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, Liverpool vs. Fulham – Sports – China Engineering Network

The English League Cup semi-final draw has been completed, with Chelsea set to face Middlesbrough and Liverpool set to take on Fulham. The draw, which took place following the conclusion of the quarter-finals, has left fans speculating whether a showdown between Liverpool and Chelsea in the final could be on the cards.

Chelsea secured their place in the semi-finals by defeating Newcastle in a penalty shootout, while Fulham also advanced after a shootout victory over Everton. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough cruised to a 3-0 victory against Port Vale to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Liverpool completed the line-up for the semi-finals with a dominant 5-1 victory over West Ham United, with goals from Jones, Gakpo, and Salah.

The semi-final draw sets up an exciting prospect of a potential final between Liverpool and Chelsea, two of the most successful clubs in English football.

The first leg of the semi-finals is set to take place in the week beginning January 8, 2024, with the second leg scheduled for the week beginning January 22, 2024. Fans can look forward to an action-packed couple of weeks as the teams battle it out for a place in the final.

