Home » League Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, Liverpool vs. Fulham – Sports – China Engineering Network
Sports

League Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, Liverpool vs. Fulham – Sports – China Engineering Network

by admin
League Cup semi-final draw: Chelsea vs. Middlesbrough, Liverpool vs. Fulham – Sports – China Engineering Network

The English League Cup semi-final draw has been completed, with Chelsea set to face Middlesbrough and Liverpool set to take on Fulham. The draw, which took place following the conclusion of the quarter-finals, has left fans speculating whether a showdown between Liverpool and Chelsea in the final could be on the cards.

Chelsea secured their place in the semi-finals by defeating Newcastle in a penalty shootout, while Fulham also advanced after a shootout victory over Everton. Meanwhile, Middlesbrough cruised to a 3-0 victory against Port Vale to secure their spot in the semi-finals.

Liverpool completed the line-up for the semi-finals with a dominant 5-1 victory over West Ham United, with goals from Jones, Gakpo, and Salah.

The semi-final draw sets up an exciting prospect of a potential final between Liverpool and Chelsea, two of the most successful clubs in English football.

The first leg of the semi-finals is set to take place in the week beginning January 8, 2024, with the second leg scheduled for the week beginning January 22, 2024. Fans can look forward to an action-packed couple of weeks as the teams battle it out for a place in the final.

See also  Top player Renard back in France national team

You may also like

Rimini-Spal: opposite destinies that intersect

Alpine skiing: Liensberger is on course for the...

Florentino and the Super League: “Soccer will never...

Avanade collaborates with Fitprime to promote employee well-being...

Wang Yuanyuan: Participating in the Club World Cup...

The highest European court declares the ban by...

Antwerp is right by the European Court of...

China Youth Football League: Seeing hope for a...

a new European tournament project “with 64 clubs”...

Othoniel Arce will play again in Guatemala

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy