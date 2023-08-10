Home » League Hidden Balls for Season One Anniversary
Sports

League Hidden Balls for Season One Anniversary

by admin
League Hidden Balls for Season One Anniversary

On August 11, 1974, the first season of what is now known as the Admiral Bundesliga began. On the occasion of the 49th birthday and as part of the third round of the 50th season, the league and the clubs of the Bundesliga and the 2nd division are hiding 50 balls in the style of 1974 in places that are important for domestic football and the clubs. The 50 locations of the balls will be published on the Bundesliga website and social networks on Friday.

Anyone who then finds one of the balls with the original signatures of current and/or former players can keep it and receive tickets for a Bundesliga game of their choice as well as fan articles from the clubs.

See also  Paralympics taekwondo, Bossolo fifth: forced to retire due to injury

You may also like

Chinijo, the snorkelling paradise in the Canaries

Virtus Bologna: will Iffe Lundberg stay in the...

These 200 million euros that Kylian Mbappé will...

Serie A, the active players with the most...

We play so that people have at least...

Kane says yes to Bayern, Tottenham on Lukaku

Exciting finals make a turning point

The strangest jerseys in the history of football....

Football: Inter, medical visits for Audero – Football

at the restaurant with the family – breaking...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy