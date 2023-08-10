League Hidden Balls for Season One Anniversary

On August 11, 1974, the first season of what is now known as the Admiral Bundesliga began. On the occasion of the 49th birthday and as part of the third round of the 50th season, the league and the clubs of the Bundesliga and the 2nd division are hiding 50 balls in the style of 1974 in places that are important for domestic football and the clubs. The 50 locations of the balls will be published on the Bundesliga website and social networks on Friday.

Anyone who then finds one of the balls with the original signatures of current and/or former players can keep it and receive tickets for a Bundesliga game of their choice as well as fan articles from the clubs.

