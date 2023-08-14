Home » League leader Leoben brings clubless Alar
League leader Leoben brings clubless Alar

by admin
League leader Leoben brings clubless Alar

The DSV Leoben GGMT Revolution, which is ahead in the Admiral 2nd league, has improved on the offensive with the former team player Deni Alar. The 33-year-old free transfer striker will play for Styria in the future, as they announced on Monday.

Alar has been with Vienna for the past year and a half, scoring one goal in twelve league games last season. The attacker, who has played twice for the national team, already played for DSV as a teenager.

Alar later played for Kapfenberg, Rapid and Sturm Graz in the Bundesliga. Promoted Leoben currently has three wins in three rounds in the second division.

