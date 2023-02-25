Arsenal are on course to their first Premier League title since 2004. The Gunners beat Leicester City 1-0 thanks to a goal from Gabriel Martinelli (46′) and extended their lead over pursuers Manchester City have five points after 24 of 38 games. The “Citizens” are still in action in their 25th game of the season at Bournemouth after two draws in a row.

In the table basement, Leeds United scored important points with neo-coach Javi Gracia. The ÖFB team player Maximilian Wöber, who was called up as a central defender and who had recently had shoulder problems, and Co. defeated bottom team Southampton 1-0. Junior Firpo became the match winner in the 77th minute. As a result, Leeds moved four points from the bottom of the table and left the league as a new 17th. also for the time being the relegation zone.

