The League of Legends S12 Global Finals play-in will officially start on September 30, 2022. There are four teams in the LPL division of the finals. Among them, RNG will start from the play-in. Let’s take a look at the play-in RNG schedule. Game schedule.

League of Legends S12 Global Finals play-in schedule (September 30)

League of Legends S12 World Finals Play-In Schedule (October 1)

League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule (October 2)

League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule (October 3)

League of Legends S12 Global Finals – RNG Team Play-In Schedule:

September 30 (Friday), 11:00, RNG vs DRX

October 1st (Saturday), 10:00, RNG vs MAD (European LEC No. 4 seed)

October 2 (Sunday), 8:00, RNG vs. ISG (Latin America LLA Division)

10:00, RNG vs IW (Turkey TCL Division)

October 3 (Monday), 9:00, RNG vs SGB (Vietnam VCS No. 2 seed)

We can see that the play-in matches are just scheduled for the 11th holiday, and it is also possible for domestic audiences to watch RNG games, especially RNG games are mostly scheduled at a later time and start in the morning, so You don’t need to stay up late to watch the game.

If RNG can make it to the play-in stage, they will play the group stage from October 8th like the other teams.

