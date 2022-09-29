Home Sports League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule Time RNG Play-In Schedule Opponents-Minnan Net
Sports

League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule Time RNG Play-In Schedule Opponents-Minnan Net

by admin
League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule Time RNG Play-In Schedule Opponents-Minnan Net

The League of Legends S12 Global Finals play-in will officially start on September 30, 2022. There are four teams in the LPL division of the finals. Among them, RNG will start from the play-in. Let’s take a look at the play-in RNG schedule. Game schedule.

League of Legends S12 Global Finals play-in schedule (September 30)

League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule RNG Play-In Schedule Opponents

League of Legends S12 World Finals Play-In Schedule (October 1)

League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule RNG Play-In Schedule Opponents

League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule (October 2)

League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule RNG Play-In Schedule Opponents

League of Legends S12 Global Finals Play-In Schedule (October 3)

League of Legends S12 Global Finals – RNG Team Play-In Schedule:

September 30 (Friday), 11:00, RNG vs DRX

October 1st (Saturday), 10:00, RNG vs MAD (European LEC No. 4 seed)

October 2 (Sunday), 8:00, RNG vs. ISG (Latin America LLA Division)

10:00, RNG vs IW (Turkey TCL Division)

October 3 (Monday), 9:00, RNG vs SGB (Vietnam VCS No. 2 seed)

We can see that the play-in matches are just scheduled for the 11th holiday, and it is also possible for domestic audiences to watch RNG games, especially RNG games are mostly scheduled at a later time and start in the morning, so You don’t need to stay up late to watch the game.

If RNG can make it to the play-in stage, they will play the group stage from October 8th like the other teams.

Original title: League of Legends S12 finals play-in schedule RNG play-in game time summary

Responsible editor: Zeng Shaolin

See also  Serie A, the League says no to the stew hypothesis and asks for a meeting with Draghi - Sport

You may also like

At the top of the championship we talk...

UFO World Championships China’s Wang Xiaojing stops in...

Kovacevic: “Allegri looks at Stojkovic: Vlahovic and Kostic...

Mancini is now betting on young Applause for...

Women’s Volleyball World Championships: China beats Japan and...

Inter-Roma, Dybala lands at dawn, the run-up to...

Cena and Libertino drag the Avis Canavesana to...

Iran, the protest is female: the freedom of...

Sassuolo-Salernitana, the first referee in Serie A is...

UEFA Nations League roundup: Spain advances to the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy