This morning, the “League of Legends” competition officially released a “2022 Global Finals Event Update Announcement”, which mentioned that some players were positive for the new crown, and the order and method of the competition may be adjusted in the future. According to the regulations of the event, if a player tests positive for the new crown, if he is in good physical condition and chooses to participate in the game, the affected player will use the offline network environment to conduct the reserved game in an isolated environment.

Players who test positive will compete in separate rooms, while their teammates and opposing players will compete in the arena. Match order may change based on day-to-day conditions.

The EDG team in the LPL division was positive for the new crown. Scout (Li Ruican) player had abnormal results after participating in the routine nucleic acid test on off-season, and was confirmed to be positive by the second nucleic acid test, and the test results of other players were normal.

Scout players are currently in stable condition and have self-isolated as required. They will participate in follow-up training normally in the isolation room, and will use the offline network environment for scheduled competitions in the isolation environment. Other players will participate in the competition in the venue.

According to the normal schedule, “League of Legends” S12 will start the quarter-finals on October 21, and the semi-finals on October 30.The final round is scheduled for November 6.