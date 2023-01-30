Without goals but with many emotions the big match between second and third in the standings: the Spanish championship takes the Blaugrana road

Much ado about nothing, and Barça thanks. Real Madrid tried as hard as they could, but Real Sociedad’s desire and Remiro’s evening of grace got in the way, allowing Barcelona to capitalize on yesterday’s success and move five points clear of the Madrid players. At the Bernabeu, in the big match of the 19th day between the second and third in the standings, ends without goals but full of emotions from the first to the last minute. Both goalkeepers are great protagonists. But Ancelotti can eat his hands after a game dominated for long stretches.

HARD — A very hard rock for the Blancos just four days after the marathon derby won in the cup, because Real Sociedad arrived at the Bernabeu hungry, thanks to third place and a positive streak for six days. But also because Ancelotti was forced to make a virtue of necessity, designing an unprecedented formation with Camavinga as left-back and Ceballos surprisingly in the midfield trio with Kroos and Valverde. And yet, despite the Basque team’s excellent approach, the Emilian coach’s formula paid off. After a few initial skids, the Blancos took the game in hand by approaching several times from the parts of Remiro, providential on Kroos (32′) and above all on Vinicius at the end of the first half, after a serious error in the hallway by Brais.

DRY MOUTH — Alguacil’s team took a big risk, yet remained afloat thanks to the slight inaccuracy in the attempts of Benzema, Vinicius and Ceballos, all within a hair’s breadth. But the Basques still had some great opportunities by exploiting above all the left side on the Zubimendi-Illarra-Kubo axis, dangerous (especially the Japanese) in the initial part of the first half and halfway through the second half. Because, despite the clear territorial supremacy of the Blancos, the guests did not give up looking for the coup by taking advantage of the large spaces available, so as to force Courtois to make at least three important interventions. In the last 20′, continuous and exciting back and forth with Remiro as the absolute protagonist thanks to a feat coming out on Vinicius. Ancelotti also played the Asensio card, advancing Camavinga in the role of added striker to try to undermine the opponent’s fort, but there was nothing to be done. The Basques defended themselves in order, above all neutralizing Vinicius and Benzema and bringing home a precious point which consolidates third place in the standings. For the Blancos, on the other hand, only a lot of bitterness in the mouth. See also Strategic abandonment?Real Madrid rush to the championship and Anshuai big rotation and Manchester City are happy and worried_Ancelotti_Match_Aspen

