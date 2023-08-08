Leagues Cup 2023: Round of 16 Matchups and Qualifying System Revealed

Title: Exciting Showdown Awaits as Leagues Cup 2023 Enters Knockout Stage

The Leagues Cup 2023, a thrilling tournament featuring teams from Liga MX and MLS, has reached its climactic phase as the knockout stage approaches. With 16 top teams vying for a spot in the quarterfinals, the competition is set to intensify further.

Mexican teams from Liga MX have proven their mettle, with Querétaro becoming the first to secure their place in the next phase. They will face off against New England Revolution in a highly anticipated clash. Meanwhile, América is set to collide with Nashville FC, Toluca will challenge Minnesota, and a captivating ‘Clásico Regio’ awaits between Monterrey and Tigres.

On the MLS front, a formidable lineup of American teams has also secured their spots in the next phase. FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo, Inter Miami, LAFC, New York Red Bulls, Philadelphia Union, New England Revolution, and Charlotte FC will all compete fiercely for a place in the quarterfinals. Additionally, teams such as Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City, and Real Salt Lake are not to be overlooked.

All the stage-defining matches have been announced, with fixtures set to take place between August 6 and 8. Excitement peaks as teams battle it out for a chance to progress further in the tournament.

It should be noted that the Leagues Cup has a unique qualifying system that leaves no room for draws. In case of a tied score after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will determine the winner. The victorious team in the shootout will earn an additional point alongside the point awarded for a draw during regulation time.

For fans eager to stay updated on the latest sports content, Depor offers a newsletter delivering the best coverage straight to your inbox.

As the Leagues Cup continues to captivate soccer enthusiasts, anticipation builds for the thrilling matches that lie ahead. Stay tuned for the latest updates on this exhilarating tournament.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

