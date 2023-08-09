Leagues Cup: Liga MX and MLS set to clash in the quarterfinals after thrilling matches

Leagues Cup Quarterfinal Series Revealed after Intense Matches

ESPN – Aug 9, 2023

The Leagues Cup quarterfinal series have been unveiled following a night of thrilling matches. The Liga MX, represented by only two clubs, will have to face six impressive teams from the MLS, which have not only dominated the tournament with their sporting prowess but also generated controversies.

Here are the matchups for the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup, as presented by ESPN:

Philadelphia Union vs Queretaro

The Philadelphia Union secured their spot in the next round after an intense battle against the New York Red Bulls. They managed to level the score and eventually triumphed 4-3 in a penalty shootout. On the other hand, Queretaro, known as Los Gallos, have emerged as the surprise team of Mexican soccer. They overcame New England, winning 4-3 on penalties, with young goalkeeper Fernando Tapia putting on an outstanding performance.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte

With Argentine superstar Leo Messi leading the way, Inter Miami sailed through the tournament, showcasing their strength. In a thrilling match against Dallas, the teams ended with a four-goal tie. However, Inter Miami eventually clinched the victory with a 5-3 penalty shootout win. However, Charlotte deserves recognition for their outstanding performance, as they managed to secure a 2-1 victory against Houston Dynamo, led by Hector Herrera.

Nashville vs Minnesota

The Nashville-Minnesota clash was another exciting series that was determined by penalty kicks. Minnesota fought back to a 2-2 draw against Toluca and ultimately won the match 4-2 in an intense penalty shootout. Meanwhile, Nashville caused a stir when they eliminated America, aided by controversy in the penalty shootout. The goalkeeper, Luis Malagón, made a repeat save, forcing a retake, and ultimately helping Nashville move forward.

LAFC vs Monterrey

Monterrey reached the quarterfinals in a dramatic fashion against Tigers, with a controversial penalty decision awarded by the referee in the dying minutes of the game. Sergio Canales stepped up and confidently converted the spot-kick, securing Monterrey’s place in the next round. On the other hand, LAFC advanced comfortably with a resounding 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake despite the absence of Mexican star Carlos Vela due to a rest.

The Leagues Cup quarterfinals promise thrilling encounters between the remaining clubs. As the MLS teams continue to dominate the tournament, the Liga MX representatives will be eager to prove their worth. Fans can expect intense action and remarkable performances as the Leagues Cup progresses.

