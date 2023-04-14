Home Sports Leaked mail: racism allegations against PSG coach Galtier
Status: 04/12/2023 9:57 p.m

After a leaked email, there are accusations of racism against coach Christophe Galtier from French soccer champions Paris Saint Germain got loud. The background is an incident during his time at Club OGC Nice in the pre-season.

French media had quoted an email from the then Nice sports director Julien Fournier to the club owners. In it, Fournier accused the coach of saying that “too many black and muslim players” are in the squad of the southern French.

Galtier denies the allegations

In a statement released by Galtier’s lawyer to French media, the coach said he was “stunned by the offensive and defamatory” to find out the report. Galtier announced legal action.

The email from Fournier to Dave Brailsford, the sports director of club owner Ineos, dates from August 2021, shortly after Galtier took office. Fournier, who ended up not having the best relationship with the coach, said he wasn’t responsible for publishing the email.

The sporting director left Nice in the summer of 2022, while Galtier joined at the same time PSG. The coach is currently under a lot of pressure there after the club failed in the Champions League round of 16 at Bayern and was also eliminated in the cup.

