The goalkeeper scores from a goal kick: it could be the record for the longest distance goal in history. Argentine goalkeeper Leandro Requena scored a sensational goal during his Cobresal side’s 3-1 win over Colo-Colo in Chile’s top soccer league. With his side already leading 2-0 in the 77th minute, Requena delivered what initially looked like a fairly innocuous goal kick. However, with Colo-Colo goalkeeper Brayan Cortés outside his penalty area, the ball bounced over his head and into the goal.

March 28, 2023 – Updated March 28, 2023, 11:55am

