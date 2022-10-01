The club is counting on the happy outcome of the negotiations for the renewal of the Portuguese, to date the most decisive player in the squad of Pioli. Replacing it would be complex, but some profiles are interesting
The number one goal of the Milan management for the next few months: to keep Rafael Leao and extend his contract beyond 2024. There are few doubts about this, the director Maldini also spoke clearly from the stage of the Sport Festival in Trento. He will, however, reciprocal, because even Rafa would like to continue wearing the Rossoneri.
