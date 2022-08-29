A kiss and a bow. The kiss to the new favorite friend Charles and the bow in front of the seventy thousand of a stadium that begs the god of football not to be taken away by Tuchel. Rafael Leao caught up with the Rossoneri world after two games that were a bit like that, a bit uncertain. Yes, the uncertainty that has accompanied him in the last period, with stunning and bewitching market rumors, and the fans terrified by the possibility of losing one of their stars: who in general terms and who, more prosaically, a few days after end of the market (of the series: in case, who would we take in his place?).