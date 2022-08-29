Home Sports Leao and Milan, the renewal negotiation: all the nodes
Sports

Leao and Milan, the renewal negotiation: all the nodes

by admin
Leao and Milan, the renewal negotiation: all the nodes

The first goal of the season for the Portuguese pushes away the Chelsea sirens. But for how long? The contract will be discussed again in September: it is the first big problem on RedBird’s table

A kiss and a bow. The kiss to the new favorite friend Charles and the bow in front of the seventy thousand of a stadium that begs the god of football not to be taken away by Tuchel. Rafael Leao caught up with the Rossoneri world after two games that were a bit like that, a bit uncertain. Yes, the uncertainty that has accompanied him in the last period, with stunning and bewitching market rumors, and the fans terrified by the possibility of losing one of their stars: who in general terms and who, more prosaically, a few days after end of the market (of the series: in case, who would we take in his place?).

See also  Deng Lijun of Northeast Securities: Focus on stable growth and technological innovation in short-term shocks

You may also like

Juventus- Rome, Mourinho smiles “Fortunati, an important point”

Monza-Udinese, six fans arrested: the images of the...

Provincial Games History | 2018 Provincial Games: Heng...

Vitelaru and Achenza shine with Team Equa

Gesteco goes to the sea and Nikolic confirms:...

Sterling: This is a victory for the entire...

Ronaldo-Napoli. Mendes’ Blitz for the exchange with Osimhen

A family of three in Changsha won gold...

Robbio, bitter debut: Vighignolo in avalanche

Official:Roma announces that the Italian striker will join...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy