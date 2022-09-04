Home Sports Leao and the renewal after the derby with two goals and an assist
Sports

Leao and the renewal after the derby with two goals and an assist

by admin
Leao and the renewal after the derby with two goals and an assist

For the Portuguese a game as an absolute protagonist: inter alia he had never scored. For Rafa it was the 100th league match for the Rossoneri

Yes, of course: when Rafael Leao plays at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea he will be wearing the shirt with vertical stripes and not the solid blue one. After seeing this derby it is complicated, very complicated to think about how it could have been and which, fortunately, it was not. Unfortunately, the goals are not enough to sign the contracts – on the contrary, they often complicate them – but they are enough and they advance to have a great party.

See also  Sports Lianliankan丨Salah renews his contract with the Timberwolves and gets Gobert in a 1-for-10 deal – yqqlm

You may also like

Chinese Super League: Li Weifeng leads Guangzhou City...

De Toni, goalkeeper with a degree in engineering...

Ligue 1: Paris Saint-Germain beat Nantes

Baby bandits phenomenon: “Children of the rich or...

Qingdao men’s basketball team laid off Patrick Miller...

Us Open – Sinner beats Nakashima and flies...

Marbury confirmed that the CBA scoring champion joined...

Pavia debuts with Giussano a pretender to the...

Zhang Yuning Liang Shaowen and many other outstanding...

Blackmail of 100 thousand euros in Pogba A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy