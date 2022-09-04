For the Portuguese a game as an absolute protagonist: inter alia he had never scored. For Rafa it was the 100th league match for the Rossoneri
Yes, of course: when Rafael Leao plays at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea he will be wearing the shirt with vertical stripes and not the solid blue one. After seeing this derby it is complicated, very complicated to think about how it could have been and which, fortunately, it was not. Unfortunately, the goals are not enough to sign the contracts – on the contrary, they often complicate them – but they are enough and they advance to have a great party.
See also Sports Lianliankan丨Salah renews his contract with the Timberwolves and gets Gobert in a 1-for-10 deal – yqqlm