Home » Leão now or never, Inter occasion Firmino, unpretentious Vlahovic, the nudge of the linesman and the new home of the City
Sports

Leão now or never, Inter occasion Firmino, unpretentious Vlahovic, the nudge of the linesman and the new home of the City

by admin
Leão now or never, Inter occasion Firmino, unpretentious Vlahovic, the nudge of the linesman and the new home of the City

The lion sacrifice

Il Milan detaches the pass for the semifinal of Champions League. In that of Napoli the Rossoneri are not intimidated by Diego Armando Maradona and complete the mission. The team of Stefano Pioli after 16 long years it is back in vogue also in Europe, needless to say Rafael Leão he literally splits the match in two with the solo that will go down in the history of the club and of the most prestigious European competition.

Must Milan do everything to keep Leao?

And if only a few weeks ago the hypothesis of a farewell was feared, now everyone would pay out of their own pocket to see that cursed signature of the black and white renewal. After yet another screaming performance, the Milan must run and also quickly to secure the performances of the Portuguese, who will expire in 2024. The intent of the entourage is to raise the request a little more, Milan have already gone further, but for a player so maybe it would be worth it to make a sacrifice again?

For the after Lukaku here is Firmino

L’Inter Of Simone Inzaghi prepares for the most important match of the year. The Benfica arrives at San Siro aware of having to accomplish the feat, the nerazzurri have the advantage of the two goals scored in the first leg, a considerable treasure considering that in the semifinal there could be the sensational euro-derby against the rossoneri cousins.

Firmino is Inter's big dream

Firmino is Inter’s big dream

In the meantime, however, there is insistent talk of the situation Lukecon Romelu which at the end of the season could return to Chelsea. The Belgian’s season wasn’t exactly as exciting as for the rest of the team. Inter always evaluates Roberto Firmino who at the end of the season could leave Liverpool on a free transfer, a fundamental condition for the Milanese club that would not take out a euro.

See also  Tralli (Cus Pavia) silver in the record at the Parma tricolors

Less than 100 million

The Juventus prepares forEuropa League among a thousand thoughts. In the head of Old lady there is anxiety about the sentence regarding the penalty, but the market also always holds court.

Can Vlahovic leave at the end of the season?

Can Vlahovic leave at the end of the season?

The situation Dusan Vlahovic it’s rather intricate, because if Juve a few months ago had anticipated putting him up for sale for 100 million, now things could radically change. The lean period and goal abstinence for a striker is certainly not a secondary factor. That’s why the big names in the Premier League who could draft an offer for the former striker of the Fiorentina they would not want to spend certain amounts. If the Juventus it will not lower the claims the eventual sale of the player will be more complicated than expected.

No penalties

The linesman Constantine Hatzidakis that at the end of the first half between Liverpool e Arsenal he had elbowed the player of the Reds, Andrew Robertson, will return to the field on April 22nd. No penalty for the line attendant thus received no penalty and will return regularly to the green rectangle at the time of the match Championship between Preston North end he Blackburn Rovers.

Manchester City project

Il Manchester City officially announced the renewal of theEtihad Stadium. The club has in fact presented a project that will bring the overall capacity of the facility to over 60,000 spectators, with a total investment that will amount to over 300 million pounds. The duration of the works should be approximately three years.

See also  La Strambinese at home for a sprint start La Vischese aims high

You may also like

Wenling, the first event of the 8th Zhejiang...

Tour of the Alps: Gall loses ground on...

NBA Top 10 Plays Of The Night |...

In 2023, the 15th Guangxi Sports Festival All-region...

Anna van der Breggen, mentor de luxe de...

Ronaldo, crazy intervention on the pitch then rude...

Berbr’s third day in court: notes, bad acoustics...

The Jabra Elite 4 promise: great sound for...

Qujing City Elderly Sports Association Gateball Special Committee...

According to “Kurier”, Hütter takes over Crystal Palace

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy