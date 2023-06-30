Home » Leao, the album of the AC Milan player ‘My life in each verse’
Sports

Leao, the album of the AC Milan player ‘My life in each verse’

by admin
Leao, the album of the AC Milan player ‘My life in each verse’

He’s resting on the field, waiting to start again for the new season always with the Milan shirt after the renewal signed in recent weeks. Outside, however, he continues to work with his other great passion, music. Rafael Leao has released his second album as a rapperMy Life in Each Verse”, which contains 17 tracks. For Way45, the name of the Portuguese attacker as an artist (45 like the postal code of the suburb where he grew up and Way like the street in Almada, district of Setubal, where he was born) is the second album after his debut, “Beginning”which had already been very successful, and this one too tell the story the Leao from adolescence to the rise in the world of football.

There is also a track in Italian

The pieces are sung in Portuguese and English, but his years in Milan led him to also produce a track in Italian, titled “Faith”, a characteristic that has allowed him with sacrifice to get to where he is now. “I’m lucky to have this good life, There are times when I don’t talk because I struggle so much” Leao repeats ‘Way45’ in the single, words destined to be hummed by the Rossoneri fans and beyond. Waiting to see him back at work with the ball at his feet.

see also

Milan, Musah’s OK. Pioli calls Chukwueze

See also  Inter celebrates 115 years with initiatives related to the shirt

You may also like

Yang Hansen Shines as Chinese Center in U19...

Red Bull Takes Pole Position at Home Grand...

Dying from the sting of bees and wasps:...

Barcelona ready to pay 1 million euros to...

Pelta strengthens! Jablonec confirmed the coach, he also...

Races should be safer with a new database

Paris Saint-Germain Coach Christophe Galtier Under Investigation for...

Women’s Giro d’Italia: great coverage for the event

Hangzhou Asian Games Swimming Squad Announced, Including Rising...

Minimum wage, united opposition: threshold at 9 euros....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy