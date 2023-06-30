Leao, the album of the AC Milan player ‘My life in each verse’

He’s resting on the field, waiting to start again for the new season always with the Milan shirt after the renewal signed in recent weeks. Outside, however, he continues to work with his other great passion, music. Rafael Leao has released his second album as a rapper“My Life in Each Verse”, which contains 17 tracks. For Way45, the name of the Portuguese attacker as an artist (45 like the postal code of the suburb where he grew up and Way like the street in Almada, district of Setubal, where he was born) is the second album after his debut, “Beginning”which had already been very successful, and this one too tell the story the Leao from adolescence to the rise in the world of football.

There is also a track in Italian

The pieces are sung in Portuguese and English, but his years in Milan led him to also produce a track in Italian, titled “Faith”, a characteristic that has allowed him with sacrifice to get to where he is now. “I’m lucky to have this good life, There are times when I don’t talk because I struggle so much” Leao repeats ‘Way45’ in the single, words destined to be hummed by the Rossoneri fans and beyond. Waiting to see him back at work with the ball at his feet.

