The Portuguese has started following the Blues on the Chinese social network: even if the follow disappeared almost immediately, the Rossoneri fans are anxious

Rafael Leao’s thumb landed on the wrong “follow”. The Portuguese, fresh from elimination in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with Portugal, keeps the Milan fans anxious. A few days ago he started following Chelsea on Tik Tok, only to then “unfollow” the profile almost immediately, realizing the gaffe or perhaps the mistake.

RENEWAL — Context. The winger’s contract expires in 2024 and has not yet been renewed. Maldini and Massara were clear, as were Stefano Pioli and Leao’s father, who through Record opened the extension: “We are working on it. Among other things, my son loves Italy”. In short, Milan’s project towards the MVP of last Serie A is obviously clear. On Sunday, however, Leao made the Rossoneri fans worry. A small follow, a “follow” like many others, was enough to unleash social networks. Several users noticed it with a lot of screenshots, underlining another thing: the Portuguese stopped following the Blues shortly after.

Will — Chelsea is one of several clubs that have targeted the Portuguese, fresh from a couple of goals in the World Cup and from the Scudetto won with Milan last season (14 goals and 12 assists). This year, including the five games played in Qatar, he is already on 9 goals and 10 winning passes. In Italy he is dragging Pioli. Born in ’99 with dry dribbling and an explosive physique, a brace against Inter to win people’s hearts, Leao’s contract is the priority of the upper floors. Maldini and Massara aimed to extend the agreement before the World Cup, but they failed. A follow doesn’t change things: the will is to keep him at the San Siro. See also Chinese Super League standings: The three towns are unbeaten and continue to lead the relegation 5 teams all lose – yqqlm

December 12, 2022 (change December 12, 2022 | 12:51)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

